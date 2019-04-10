WATCH: Deadly Mushroom Spreading Across North America

The Death Cap Mushroom has been spreading across North America due to our efforts to beautify properties by moving trees around and importing some from areas into habitats that aren't where they're naturally found. And the Death Cap (or Amenita phailloides) attaches itself to trees' roots, and moves with them.

However, unlike other poisonous mushrooms that will generally make you ill, the appropriately named Death Cap will kill you! And there's enough toxin in just one mushroom to do the trick. The cap can vary in color, it looks similar to a perfectly safe, edible, mushroom. And it supposedly tastes good, too. If you're planning on foraging for toadstools this summer, check out this video to stay healthy ... and alive!