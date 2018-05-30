WATCH: Environmentally Friendly Six Pack Rings Protect And Feed Wildlife

A Florida brewery has introduced new packaging to hold their six-packs of beer that aren't made of damaging plastic. Instead, the new six-pack rings either biodegrade or can be safely eaten by marine animals.

Saltwater Brewery is a microbrewery in Delray Beach. They've been working for years to solve the problem of marine life getting tangled or trapped in plastic. Finally, along with a startup called E6PR (which stands for Eco Six Pack Ring), they've finally come up with a solution; rings made of wheat and barley. These six-pack holders have already begun appearing in stores in south Florida where plastic pollution is a huge problem.