WATCH: Eric Clapton Sings Purple Rain

Monday night (5/13/19) Eric Clapton returned to Royal Albert Hall in London for the first of three performances there this week. In honor of the passing of Doris Day earlier in the day, Clapton opened the show with her song Que Sera Sera. It was followed by a number of his hits from over the course of his 50 year career, concluding with Layla.

But it was the encore where he paid homage to the man who Clapton has said in the past helped him out of his "dark days" when he saw the movie Purple Rain. So he fittingly wrapped up the show with his first ever live performance of the title song. He certainly did it justice. Check it out: