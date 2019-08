The man who came up short in Super Bowl XXXIV, is not coming up short in life. Kevin Dyson was a good football player for the Tennessee Titans, but he's an even better human being. After retiring from the NFL, Dyson went back to school and completed his doctorate degree. This season, he's making his debut as the new principal at Grassland Middle School in Franklin, TN. School has begun, and the kids are meeting their new leader.

Video of Grassland Middle First Day of School