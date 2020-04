Billie Joe Armstrong of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Green Day has been posting videos each Monday while he keeps himself in quarantine. He calls the series "No Fun Mondays." Yesterday (4/6) he recruited Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles to join him (from a distance, of course) on the Prince written song that was a big hit for Hoffs and her group in 1986. Check out their version of Manic Monday:

Video of Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day - Manic Monday (Appearing Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles)