WATCH: How Baseball Helped New York Heal After 9/11
September 11, 2019
So many emotions on 9/11/01. But when baseball returned to New York for the first time ten days later, it was a moment of joy for some who thought they'd never experience that feeling again.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
12 Sep
Steve Martin and Martin Short: 'Now You See Them, Soon You Won't' Springfield Symphony Hall
13 Sep
Miranda Lambert Mohegan Sun Arena
14 Sep
Small State Great Beer 2019 Constitution Plaza
14 Sep
Miranda Lambert Mohegan Sun Arena
15 Sep
The Addict's Mom Lights of Hope 2019 Veterans Field