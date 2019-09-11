WATCH: How Baseball Helped New York Heal After 9/11

September 11, 2019
Chuck Taylor

So many emotions on 9/11/01. But when baseball returned to New York for the first time ten days later, it was a moment of joy for some who thought they'd never experience that feeling again.

