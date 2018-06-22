WATCH: It Takes Some Serious Skill To Drive The President's Limo

June 22, 2018
Chuck Taylor

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Pool/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Shows

Check out this video of the president's limousine being driven at high speed, in reverse, at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, CT. Impressive!

Tags: 
lime rock park
presidential limo
driving skills