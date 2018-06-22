WATCH: It Takes Some Serious Skill To Drive The President's Limo
June 22, 2018
Check out this video of the president's limousine being driven at high speed, in reverse, at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, CT. Impressive!
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
30 Jun
15th Annual Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma Hartford Walk University of St. Joseph Quad
30 Jun
Herb Babbitt 3rd Annual Memorial Fundraiser Cuno Youth Camp
02 Jul
Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton Tanglewood Shed
10 Jul
Barry Manilow Mohegan Sun Arena
14 Jul
Christmas in July with the Bees & Christmas Wish CT New Britain Stadium