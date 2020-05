Earlier this year, composer John Williams got the opportunity to conduct the Vienna Philharmonic for the first time. Not just leading the orchestra, but guiding them through pieces of his own music, including the incomperable Imperial March that Williams wrote for The Empire Strikes Back. Williams called it, "one of the greatest honors." It seems only appropriate to share it on Star Wars Day.

Video of The imperial March Darth Vader's Theme Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back