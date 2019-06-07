WATCH: Kimmel Finds Canadian Basketball Fans Too Nice To Talk Trash

While the Toronto Raptors battle it out against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, folks on both side of the border are cheering for their respective teams. And, while trash talking is pretty commonplace amongst sports fans here in the U.S., that concept seems to elude our neighbors to the north. So, the folks at Jimmy Kimmel Live set out to see if they were even capable of talking smack; or are Canadians simply too polite?

Video of Can Canadians Talk Trash?