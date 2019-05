This past Saturday was Star Wars Day, because May the 4th be with you, and it was the perfect day to battle with lightsabers. And that's exactly what 3,860 people who gathered in Berkley Riverfront Park in Kansas City did. Jedi of all ages, lightsabers in hand, faced off in the epic battle to set a new world record!

