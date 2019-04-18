WATCH: Lorde Covers Simon & Garfunkel At Christchurch Benefit

Wednesday night (4/17/19), at a benefit concert called “You Are Us/Aroha Nui” to benefit Our People, Our City, a fund established to aid those affected by the March 15th shootings at the Christchurch mosque that killed 50 and injured 50 others, Lorde was joined by Marlon Williams on guitar and harmonies where they performed Simon & Garfunkel's The Sound of Silence. Check it out...

Video of Lorde and Marlon Williams - &#039;The Sound of Silence&quot; @ Christchurch charity concert

Afterwards she told the crowd, “Holy moly, this is such an incredible thing to be a part of. I want to say how moved I have been by what I’ve seen in Christchurch this last month. I also want to say to our Muslim community, to our brothers and sisters, you have been so strong and so resilient and so graceful, and we are with you. And this is our way of standing beside you, from here on out.”