WATCH: Maroon 5, Charlie Puth, Kelly Clarkson And More Prepare To Surprise Fans

A new YouTube series, based on Maroon 5's video for their song Sugar, is set to debut on August 15th.

Adam Levine is one of the producers of the show, which surprises fans who have given back to their communities. Sugar will run for eight episodes, each one spotlighting a different fan and performer. David Dobkin, who not only directed the video for “Sugar” but also the film Wedding Crashers, is also an executive producer.

Here's the show's trailer:

Video of Sugar - The biggest artists give deserving fans the surprise of a lifetime

Other artists that will participate in the show include Blake Shelton & Snoop Dogg.