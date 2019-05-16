WATCH: Mick Jagger's Post-Heart Surgery Dance Moves
Stones Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates
It was a short six weeks ago that the Rolling Stones announced they would have to postpone some of the shows on their "No Filter" tour so Mick Jagger could undergo emergency heart-valve replacement surgery. While many fans suspected they wouldn't get to see those shows until sometime in 2020, turns out they won't have to wait that long. The Stones announced the rescheduled dates beginning next month, which you can see below the video Mick posted of his post-surgery moves.
Fans who are unable to attend can get a refund from wherever they purchased the tickets. Here are the rescheduled dates:
June 21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
June 25 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
June 29 – Ontario, Canada @ Burl’s Creek
July 3 – Washington, DC @ FedExField
July 7 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
July 14 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome (Tickets on sale May 31st at 10am local time)
July 19 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
July 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
July 27 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
August 1 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
August 5 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
August 10 – Denver, CO @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High
August 14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
August 18 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s®️ Stadium
August 22 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl
August 26 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
August 31 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium