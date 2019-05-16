WATCH: Mick Jagger's Post-Heart Surgery Dance Moves

It was a short six weeks ago that the Rolling Stones announced they would have to postpone some of the shows on their "No Filter" tour so Mick Jagger could undergo emergency heart-valve replacement surgery. While many fans suspected they wouldn't get to see those shows until sometime in 2020, turns out they won't have to wait that long. The Stones announced the rescheduled dates beginning next month, which you can see below the video Mick posted of his post-surgery moves.

Video of Moves like Mick Jagger ... even after heart surgery

Fans who are unable to attend can get a refund from wherever they purchased the tickets. Here are the rescheduled dates:

June 21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

June 25 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

June 29 – Ontario, Canada @ Burl’s Creek

July 3 – Washington, DC @ FedExField

July 7 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

July 14 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome (Tickets on sale May 31st at 10am local time)

July 19 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

July 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 27 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

August 1 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

August 5 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

August 10 – Denver, CO @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High

August 14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

August 18 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s®️ Stadium

August 22 – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl

August 26 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

August 31 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium