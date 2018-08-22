WATCH: NASA Prepares To Return To Space From America

Earlier this month, NASA announced they would be sending astronauts into space from the U.S.A. for the first time since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011. Next year, nine astronauts will travel to and from the International Space Station aboard commercial spacecraft; Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner and SpaceX’s Crew Dragon.

Video of NASA Astronauts, SpaceX COO Talk &#039;Crew Dragon&#039;

The U.S. has used shuttles launched from Russia to send astronauts to and from the space station since the end of the shuttle program.