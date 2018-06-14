WATCH: Psychic Pig Predicts World Cup Winner

With the World Cup soccer tournament underway in Russia, one porcine prognosticator may be able to accurately predict the outcome. Mystic Marcus has a pretty good track record of correctly picking winners; including the most recent presidential election here in the United States. His process involves being presented with a number of apples that are labeled with different options or outcomes. The pig then puts his unique skills to work to determine the winning fruit.

Video of Psychic Pig Predicts World Cup Semi-Final

Marcus has indicated that Belgium, Argentina, Nigeria and Uruguay will comprise the final four teams in the tournament. Marcus is expected to choose the overall winner as it gets closer to the end of play.