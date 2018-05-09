Watch The Royal Wedding Right Here In Connecticut

When Price Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot later this month, it will be an event many people won't want to miss. And if you're one of those people, and want to see the Royal Wedding on the big screen, there are a few places around Connecticut where you can do just that.

The wedding is set for Saturday, May 19th at 10:00am (EDT), and you may even want to purchase your tickets in advance. Theaters in Manchester, North Haven, Branford, Danbury and Hadley, MA will all be showing the nuptials that morning. The scheduled running time for the wedding is 3 1/2 hours.

Here's a link to a list of participating theaters.