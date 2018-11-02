WATCH: Singing In The Car With Barbra Streisand

November 2, 2018
Chuck Taylor

In his latest installment of Carpool Karaoke, James Corden switched it up and took his place in the passenger's seat, while none other than Barbra Streisand sat behind the wheel.

