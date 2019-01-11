WATCH: Snow Paralyzes Parts of Europe

It's been snowing in Austria, Germany, Poland and other parts of Europe. That's not unusual, considering it is January. What is surprising is the amount of snow that has fallen there recently. Nearly 10 feet of snow in some places. That has left thousands of people stranded, ski resorts crippled, and several people unaccounted for.

Alexander Radlherr from Austria's Central Institution for Meteorology and Geodynamics tried to put it in perspective when he said, "Such quantities of snow above 800m altitude only happen once every 30 to 100 years." Check out this footage to get an idea of how much snow this is.