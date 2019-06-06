WATCH: Two Young Girls Rescued After Being Swept Out To Sea On Inflatable Swan

Two little girls in England were enjoying the early days of summer with their family at the shore, just floating on their inflatable swan. Dad was keeping a close eye on the two, and even tightly holding on to a line that was connected to the swan. However, as the winds picked up, Dad lost his grip, and the two frightened youngsters were soon being swept out to sea.

Lifeguards were dispatched by raft, and as a helicopter flew overhead to help in the rescue, the girls had already drifted half a mile offshore. The dramatic rescue was caught on camera.