WATCH: Ugly Sweaters Aren't Just For Christmas Anymore
Halloween Is Getting In On The Trend
September 21, 2018
No need laboring over what to dress up for this Halloween. The new trend for 2018 is the ugly Halloween sweater; and parties that feature them.
