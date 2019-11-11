WATCH: U.S. Army Launches New Recruitment Campaign

The U.S. Army will air the first chapter of "What's Your Warrior," a new marketing campaign designed to show Generation Z that the service has a lot more jobs than those that focus on close-quarters combat.

The new ads focus on the stories of five soldiers serving in various military occupational specialties. From ground combat MOS, to science and medicine, signal, cyber, and air and space specialties.

Maj. Gen. Frank Muth, head of Army Recruiting Command, said that the previous campaign, "Warriors Wanted," didn't resonate with young people. But don't look for the ads on t.v. The new campaign will begin by focusing on social media platforms as a way of getting at those they're trying to recruit. Here's a look at the first ad!