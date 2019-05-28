WATCH: World Class Road Racing Jewel Right Here In Connecticut

They call it the Road Racing Center of the East, and it's right here in Connecticut! Lime Rock Park in the northwest corner, has featured racing legends such as Mario Andretti, Sam Posey, Dan Gurney, Mark Donohue and many others over the years. Paul Newman made it his home track, and even Nascar driver Joey Logano has wheeled around the one and a half mile natural terrain road course.

With no grandstands, it truly feels like a 'park' as its name implies. Grab a cooler full of snacks and beverages and a couple of lawn chairs and it's a great way to spend Memorial Day afternoon. Especially if you like to watch some exciting racing. This year's contest featured a win by a guy who was laid up in the hospital just 3 days prior. Chris Dyson from Pleasant Valley, NY was involved in a nasty wreck in a sprint car race in Indiana on Thursday night. But he managed to lead from start to finish in the Trans-Am Series, the featured race on Monday at Lime Rock. Check out this recap: