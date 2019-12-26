What Is Boxing Day?

Boxing Day is celebrated in countries around the world every December 26th. But what is it? The day originated in Great Britain, where "presents" are called "boxes." After working for their bosses on Christmas Day, the servants would leave to spend time with their families the day after. And, before they left, they would be given gifts by their employers. They would then take their "boxes" home with them and present them to their loved ones. And there you have it.

Although, another possible origin is that boxes placed in churches where parishioners deposited coins for the poor were opened and the contents distributed on December 26, which is also the Feast of St. Stephen.

St. Stephen was one of the seven original deacons of the Christian Church who were ordained by the Apostles to care for widows and the poor. Stephen is mentioned in the bible as one who was selected to participate in a fairer distribution of welfare to the less fortunate. For the success of his preaching and his devotion to Christ, St. Stephen was stoned to death by a mob. As he died, he begged God not to punish his killers.