What Once Was Old Is New Again

What goes around comes around, right? Apparently the take-up wheels on cassette tapes have been going around quite a bit lately. That's according to Nielsen Music which says cassette tape sales rose from 178,000 in 2017 to 219,000 last year.

Granted, that's a small percentage of the 141-million albums bought by the American public; but a significant increase compared to 2014 when only 50,000 were purchased. At their peak in 1994, 246-million cassettes were sold.

The Guardians of the Galaxy film series was largely responsible for last year's increase. The 2 soundtracks accounted for 43,000, nearly 20%, of cassettes purchased in 2018. Twenty One Pilots album Trench was 3rd with 7,000 copies sold. Another soundtrack was 4th, Stranger Things: Music From The Netflix Series sold 5,000 copies. And on the 20th anniversary of its original release, Britney Spears' debut album Baby One More Time saw 4,000 copies bought.

In all, 28 albums saw at least 1,000 copies sold in 2018, up from 17 the year before.