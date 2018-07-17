What Once Was Old Is New Again For Paul Simon

When Paul Simon was considering material for his newest album In The Blue Light, scheduled to be released on September 7th, he decided to look at his own past. Going back as far as 1973's Here Comes Rhymin' Simon, to his more recent So Beautiful Or So What from 2011, Simon went for songs that he felt didn't get as much attention as they should have the first time around. In some cases, he brought in musical guests (such as Wynton Marsalis) or simply rearranged the song completely.

Video of Paul Simon - The Story of In The Blue Light

Simon's final show on his Homeward Bound Farewell Tour is September 22nd, so he'll still be performing when the album is released.