What's Happening With The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

If you are headed to New York for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, or even just watching it on t.v. from home or perhaps at the relatives' house, here's some of what you can expect this year.

The 93rd annual parade will feature five new floats including Blue's Clues, a Lego float called the Brick Changer and a glittering dinosaur named Rexy in the City. There's also a House of Marvelous float and a Cracker Barrel float featuring their well known rocking chairs, a fire and giant pumpkin pies.

As for the balloons, Snoopy will be there in his eighth different version, as an astronaut to mark the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Smokey Bear makes a return this year, and Sam & Guy from Dr. Seuss' Green Eggs & Ham will be riding in a green ham-mobile balloon. SpongeBob Square Pants will be accompanied by his snail pal, Gary in honor of his 20th birthday.

Among this year's performers are: Black Eyed Peas, Chicago, Ciara, Debbie Gibson, Idina Menzel, Natasha Bedingfield, & TLC.