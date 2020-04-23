Whitney Houston Biopic In The Works

A film, expected to be titled I Wanna Dance With Somebody, after one of Whitney Houston's biggest hits, has received to go-ahead from Whitney's family.

While no director has been chosen yet, Whitney's estate led by her sister-in-law Pat Houston, alongside her long time mentor and record executive Clive Davis will act as the film's producers. Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Anthony McCarten will write a perliminary screenplay for the film.

Davis said that he knows Whitney's whole story has yet to be told, but that McCarten will write a "no-holds-barred, musically rich" script. Pat Houston says the family is looking forward "to produce a film that’s uplifting and inspiring to all that loved her."