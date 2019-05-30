Win Free Burritos During NBA Finals

Chipotle Mexican Grill will be giving away up to $1 million worth of food during the upcoming NBA Finals series between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors. Every time the play-by-play announcer, color commentator, or sideline reporter mentions the word "free" during the official coverage, Chipotle will live tweet a unique code good for the chance to win a free burrito or regularly priced entrée.

The promotion will be limited to the first 20 on-air mentions of "free" per game. During the first half of each game, 500 burritos will be given away. In the second half, they will go up to 1,000 burritos. Customers then have to be one of the first 500 or 1,000 people to text the correct code to the number 888222.

The first game is tonight at 9:00 on ABC. Game 2 in Sunday night at 8:00. Game 3 will be Wednesday (6/5) at 9:00, and Game 4 next Friday (6/7) also at 9:00.

Enjoy some hoops, and maybe win some free food. Sounds like a slam dunk!