Wine And Beer Lovers Are Likely Consuming Weed Killer, Too

A new study by the education group U.S. PIRG found glyphosate in 19 of the 20 beers and wines they tested. Glyphosate is the main ingredient in the weed killer RoundUp, and has been linked to cancer.

The drink with the highest glyphosate concentration was Sutter Home Merlot, at 51.4 parts per billion (ppb). Popular beer brands like Coors Light, Miller Lite and Budweiser all had concentrations above 25 ppb. Only one beverage tested contained no glyphosate. That was Peak Beer Organic IPA.

While the amounts found were far below the safety limits for glyphosate set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the study noted that chemicals aren't necessarily safe just because regulatory bodies say they are. For example, in one study, scientists found that 1 part per trillion of glyphosate has the potential to stimulate the growth of breast cancer cells and disrupt the endocrine system.

And while the EPA has said that glyphosate is not carcinogenic to humans, a study released February found that those exposed to it were 41 percent more likely to develop non-Hodgkin lymphoma.