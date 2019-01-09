Winter Fun Can Be Found A Few Hours To The North

We may not have any snow on the ground here in Connecticut, but winter fun can still be found about 3 1/2 hours away in Stowe, Vermont.

The 45th Annual Stowe Winter Carnival will be held Friday, January 25 though Sunday, January 27, 2019. One of New England's top resort ski towns hosts a variety of activities over the 3 days. Among them are the world class ice carving competition, snowgolf and snowvolleyball, ice fishing, dancing, and a kids' carnival. In all, 20 different events are planned.

Click here for a full schedule of events.