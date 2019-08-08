Yankees Have Unusual Location On The 2020 Schedule

Baseball fans will appreciate the location of one of the New York Yankees games next year. While they've played in London, Mexico City, Japan and even the home of the Little League World Series, Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in 2020 the Bronx Bombers are set to take on the Chicago White Sox in Dyersville, Iowa. If you're wondering what's so special about Dyersville, it happens to be where "If you build it, they will come" was made popular. That was the famous line from the 1989 movie Field of Dreams starring Kevin Costner about the 1919 Chicago Black Sox scandal.

If you're familiar with the movie, you probably recall there weren't any grandstands at the diamond in the cornfield. Major League Baseball is changing that. They'll be erecting a temporary 8,000 seat ballfield starting on Tuesday (8/13/19) to be ready for the game on August 13, 2020. The famous cornfield will remain untouched. The game will be broadcast nationally on Fox at 7:00 eastern time.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said, "“We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”