Yankees vs Astros Game 4 Postponed Till Thursday

The rainy weather that is coming our way is expected in the New York metro area before arriving in Connecticut. That forecast has caused Major League Baseball to postpone Game 4 of the American League Championship Series that was scheduled to be played Wednesday night in The Bronx between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

The first pitch is now slated for 8:08 p.m. on Thursday, October 17th from Yankee Stadium. Game 5 will be held on Friday night at 7:08 p.m. The Astros took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series Tuesday night after beating the Yankees 4-1.