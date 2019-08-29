Yard Goats Fill The Seats For Another Successful Season

Tonight (8/29) will be the final home game of the season for the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin' Donuts Park in downtown Hartford. The game should be a sellout, and means the team will finish the season with 27 consecutive sellouts. After Tuesday's doubleheader, the Goats passed the 400,000 mark in attendance for the second year in a row. This year they will finish the season as the top drawing team in the Eastern League.

A wide array of events held at Dunkin’ Donuts Park besides Yard Goats’ games is something that team president Tim Restall and the rest of the front office want to expand on in the future.

And while Dunkin' Donuts Park had been voted best ballpark in the minors the last two years, this year they lost out to Hodgetown, a new stadium in Amarillo, Texas where the Sod Poodles, the double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, play their home games.