This Year's Kennedy Center Honorees

Musical group Earth, Wind and Fire (pictured) and singer Linda Ronstadt are among the 2019 class of Kennedy Center Honors recipients. Others chosen to receive the award for lifetime achievement in the arts include actress Sally Field, conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and the long-running children’s television show Sesame Street.

Just announced on Thursday (7/18), they will be honored in Washington, D.C. at the 42nd annual Kennedy Center Honors Gala on December 7th. Those who will present and perform are kept secret from the honorees until the show. The event will be broadcast on PBS on December 15th.

The Kennedy Center’s president, Deborah Rutter, said she wasn't sure if President Trump or first lady Melania Trump would attend. She said it was too early to tell, but added, "They are always invited. He is the president of the United States of America, and it would be good to have these extraordinary individuals acknowledged by the president."