You Can Now Legally Bet On The Oscars

You can now place your bets on the Academy Awards! New Jersey state regulators have approved wagering on the Oscars at at the state's sports books, making it the first state in the country to allow such gambling.

So if you want to take a risk that Bohemian Rhapsody will win best picture, or Lady Gaga will take the best actress Oscar, a trip to the Garden State may be in order. The favorite to take home the top prize right now is Roma, which centers on the nanny to a middle-class Mexico City family. That film won for best picture, director, cinematography and foreign-language film last weekend at the British Academy Film Awards. The odds it will win are about even.

Rami Malek is the favorite to win Best Actor for his portrayal of the Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury.

Vice is the longshot for best picture at plus-2,500, meaning a $100 on bet on that film would win $2,500 if the movie wins the Oscar for that category.