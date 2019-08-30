You May Be Able To See The Northern Lights This Weekend

The Northern Lights and the Milky Way are expected to be visible in northern parts of the United States this weekend, even as far south as Connecticut. The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center says a G1 or G2 Geomagnetic Storm is likely for both Saturday and Sunday nights.

It's not very often the aurora borealis can be seen in places like Boston, Hartford, and New York. However, those cities and others across the northeast could get a glimpse of a "forest fire" layer of green above the northern horizon. Even if they don't materialize, you'll still be able to look for the Milky Way. This weekend is the last time in 2019 when this chance occurs during a New Moon, which is when you are most likely to luck into getting a glimpse of these galactic phenomena. You also need to be in an area that isn't susceptible to light pollution.

You'll need to look toward the south to see the Milky Way. The best time to see it is between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. And, as you might expect, you want to look to the north for the Northern Lights. The further north you go, the better chance you have of seeing the aurora borealis. However, there are no specific times to look for it, since it isn't as predictible and there's no guarantee they will make themselves visible at all.