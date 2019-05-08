You Might Not Be Getting Enough Sun

There's a good reason being outside on a warm, sunny day makes us feel so good. Vitamin D! That crucial vitamin is produced when your bare skin is exposed to to sunlight. And the more skin that gets exposed, the more Vitamin D your body produces. The right amount is responsible for strong and healthy teeth, bones, and immune system. It also enables your body to absorb calcium and phosphorus. Some signs you may not be getting enough Vitamin D include:

always getting sick

exhaustion

back pain

depression

slow healing

hair loss

muscle pain

If you're not able to get outside and enjoy the benefits of the sun, there are a few foods that will help you get Vitamin D:

corn

spinach

mushrooms

oranges

eggs

beef liver

salmon

Children who suffer from Vitamin D deficiency can get rickets, or mineralization or other bone damage. Adults typically suffer from osteomalacia. That's a weaking of the bones that enables them to fracture much more easily. Muscle weakness can also occur from not getting enough Vitamin D.