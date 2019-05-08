You Might Not Be Getting Enough Sun
There's a good reason being outside on a warm, sunny day makes us feel so good. Vitamin D! That crucial vitamin is produced when your bare skin is exposed to to sunlight. And the more skin that gets exposed, the more Vitamin D your body produces. The right amount is responsible for strong and healthy teeth, bones, and immune system. It also enables your body to absorb calcium and phosphorus. Some signs you may not be getting enough Vitamin D include:
- always getting sick
- exhaustion
- back pain
- depression
- slow healing
- hair loss
- muscle pain
If you're not able to get outside and enjoy the benefits of the sun, there are a few foods that will help you get Vitamin D:
- corn
- spinach
- mushrooms
- oranges
- eggs
- beef liver
- salmon
Children who suffer from Vitamin D deficiency can get rickets, or mineralization or other bone damage. Adults typically suffer from osteomalacia. That's a weaking of the bones that enables them to fracture much more easily. Muscle weakness can also occur from not getting enough Vitamin D.