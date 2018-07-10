You See Dead People ... In Concert

I'm not sure if this is creepy, or cool. Or perhaps a combination of both. Somehow, kinda creepycool. But Roy Orbison, who passed away 30 years ago, is going on tour this year!

In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert – The Hologram Tour will begin a 28-date run on October 1st in Oakland, California. The show will pair the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer with a live orchestra and “newly recorded, never-before-heard, digitally remastered arrangements of his classics.” In addition to the tour, Roy's hologram will have a residency in Branson, Missouri at the Andy Williams Moon River Theatre in 2019. The first ever such residency for a hologram.

Alex Orbison, Roy’s son and President of Roy Orbison Music, said of the hologram, “My father had a special transcendent vocal ability that made him something of an anomaly in the world of pop and rock, but that’s what endeared him to his fans. For our family it was an amazing emotional experience to see this for the first time and we know audiences worldwide will have the same reaction.” See what you think.