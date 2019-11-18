You Should Never Yell At Your Dog

A new study done at a university in Portugal shows that yelling at your dog seriously traumatizes them; and they may never get over it.

The study found that dogs that were taught with yelling and leash-jerking were found to be more stressed, with higher levels of cortisol found in their saliva. Conversely, dogs that experienced calm, gentle teachers, performed better at tasks that researchers assigned to them. The dogs were observed during training to look for “stress behaviors” such as lip-licking, paw-raising, yawning and yelping.

The study concluded, “Our results show that companion dogs trained using aversive-based methods experienced poorer welfare as compared to companion dogs trained using reward-based methods, at both the short- and the long-term level.”