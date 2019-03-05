Your Body's Reaction To The Cold Keeps You Alive

With the exceptionally cold weather we'll be experiencing here in southern New England over the next few days, you may be wondering why your body does what it does when it's so cold. It's survival!

For example:

Blood is immediately directed away from your extremities and toward your vital organs. Once the cold air hits you, your blood vessels constrict. This causes your hands and feet get cold first, as a way of keeping your core temperature up. You get goosebumps. All mammals fluff up their body hair when they're cold, including us. But since we don't have much body hair, the tiny muscles around your follicles contract. Those are goosebumps. You start to shiver. This actually warms you up a little bit. It's like a self-defense mechanism for your body. When your muscles shake, they generate heat which keeps your core temperature from falling too fast. If you start feeling confused, that's a sign of hypothermia. It starts happening when your body temperature drops to about 95 degrees. At that point, most people have trouble focusing and start slurring their words. You will eventually stop shivering, that's when you have severe hypothermia. People often feel the need to lie down, which is not a good idea. Some people become so confused at this point, they feel the urge to take off their clothes. That's obviously dangerous. Your skin and the tissue under it literally begin to freeze. That's frostbite. It can happen in as little as five minutes in sub-zero temperatures. If you're not wearing a hat, your ears will be one of the first things affected. You may temporarily go blind. When your body temperature falls far enough, the blood vessels in your eyes start to contract. That can make you go blind; but it's usually just temporary.

So, dress appropriately for the cold temperatures, and limit your time outside.