Is Your Dog Ready For Marriage?

April 1, 2019
Chuck Taylor

© Press Association

Have you seen that Petco is now offering pet wedding planning, which would offer fur facials and makeup sessions, formalwear fittings and pettiquete training to get four-legged friends ready to walk down the aisle? You might want to take a look at the calendar. If you really belived that, you fell for one of this year's top April Fool's jokes.

Some of this year's other prank highlights include:

  • Fatburger changing its name to Skinnyburger.
  • Fresh Direct launching Caulk, cauliflower milk that prevents cavities and reduces wrinkles.
  • SmileDirectClub introducing Flavored Aligners, with flavors ranging from coffee to lobster.
  • REI offering 'glamping' for cats.
  • McDonald's new 'milkshake flavored shake sauces' for dipping.
  • The U.S. Open adding puppies to its ballperson team.

Basically, today is a day to be skeptical of anything that sounds a little odd. Especially if it involves your behavior. After all, you still want your dignity on April 2nd. You've been warned.

Tags: 
April Fool's Day
pranks