Is Your Dog Ready For Marriage?

Have you seen that Petco is now offering pet wedding planning, which would offer fur facials and makeup sessions, formalwear fittings and pettiquete training to get four-legged friends ready to walk down the aisle? You might want to take a look at the calendar. If you really belived that, you fell for one of this year's top April Fool's jokes.

Some of this year's other prank highlights include:

Fatburger changing its name to Skinnyburger.

Fresh Direct launching Caulk, cauliflower milk that prevents cavities and reduces wrinkles.

SmileDirectClub introducing Flavored Aligners, with flavors ranging from coffee to lobster.

REI offering 'glamping' for cats.

McDonald's new 'milkshake flavored shake sauces' for dipping.

The U.S. Open adding puppies to its ballperson team.

Basically, today is a day to be skeptical of anything that sounds a little odd. Especially if it involves your behavior. After all, you still want your dignity on April 2nd. You've been warned.