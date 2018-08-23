Your Produce Is Drenched In Pesticides

Most of the fruits and vegetables you get at the store are covered in chemicals. As many as 10-15 different sprays can be used. Sprays such as pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides douse your produce. And that’s pretty standard. In fact, worldwide, about 7-billion pounds of pesticides are used annually. So unless you're growing your own, or shelling out big bucks for organically grown, they're pretty hard to avoid.

But what produce receives the most? The Environmental Working Group publishes an annual report of what produce receive the most agrochemical action, as well as which fruits and vegetables are relatively 'clean'.

Dirty Dozen List

Strawberries Spinach Nectarines Apples Grapes Peaches Cherries Pears Tomatoes Celery Potatoes Sweet bell peppers

Clean Fifteen List