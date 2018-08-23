Your Produce Is Drenched In Pesticides

But Which Ones Are The Worst

August 23, 2018
Chuck Taylor

© Arinahabich08 | Dreamstime.com

Most of the fruits and vegetables you get at the store are covered in chemicals. As many as 10-15 different sprays can be used. Sprays such as pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides douse your produce. And that’s pretty standard. In fact, worldwide, about 7-billion pounds of pesticides are used annually. So unless you're growing your own, or shelling out big bucks for organically grown, they're pretty hard to avoid.

But what produce receives the most?  The Environmental Working Group publishes an annual report of what produce receive the most agrochemical action, as well as which fruits and vegetables are relatively 'clean'.

Dirty Dozen List

  1. Strawberries
  2. Spinach
  3. Nectarines
  4. Apples
  5. Grapes
  6. Peaches
  7. Cherries
  8. Pears
  9. Tomatoes
  10. Celery
  11. Potatoes
  12. Sweet bell peppers

Clean Fifteen List

  1. Avocados
  2. Sweet corn
  3. Pineapples
  4. Cabbages
  5. Onions
  6. Sweet peas, frozen
  7. Papayas
  8. Asparagus
  9. Mangoes
  10. Eggplants
  11. Honeydew
  12. Kiwis
  13. Cantaloupes
  14. Cauliflower
  15. Broccoli
