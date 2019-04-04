Festival d'ete de Quebec Line Up Set

I remember driving to Quebec from Connecticut with my brother and my parents as a little kid. I've always wanted to go back, perhaps with much more French under my belt or better yet on the tip of my tongue. My brother and sister-in-law honeymooned in Quebec City because they loved it.

This breaking news may be just the motivation I'm looking for to go back. It also might be an incentive for you to adjust your summer vacation plans.

The lineup for The 52nd annual Festival d'ete de Quebec is set. The FEQ will take place in Quebec City for 11 days, from July 4-14.

More than 250 performances take place in 10 venues, including the festival's main Bell Stage, situated on the Plains of Abraham, a historic battlefield. Best of all, it's one of the most affordable festivals in the world.

Passes, which go on sale on Thursday, April 4, are just $105 (CAD) for all 11 days and are transferable. FEQ also features free entertainment daily at two outdoor stages.

For 2019, FEQ boasts a legendary lineup featuring Mariah Carey, Chvrches, alt-J, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons, Lynyrd Skynrd, Blink-182 and more.

A full list of artists and more information is available here.