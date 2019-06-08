PillowTalk:Keeping Them Together

PillowTalk is the bridge for friends and lovers when life and work get in the way. It must be very difficult especially in the first year of a marriage. But at the same time, you have to do what you have to do. Kimberly and Stephen from Meriden are coming up on their first wedding anniversary on June 16th that this year happens to be Father's Day.

Kimberly called PillowTalk Friday night with a dedication while Stephen was at work. She said, " Stephen I love you so much and I know you're working a lot and you have a lot going on at work. But I want you to know I love you and I'm always thinking of you even when you're at work at night when I'm by myself. I always have you in my heart and in my dreams and I can not wait until our first anniversary. I love you soooo much!"

Happy 4th birthday to precious little Leila from her Grandfather Eduardo from Hartford. Grandpa wanted to tell Leila that she "is the life of my heart." She is Eduardo's only grandchild. I jokingly said to Eduardo, "Wow, she is going to be spoiled." He laughed and said to me, "She already is." Thank you for sharing your joy, Eduardo. You picked a great song.