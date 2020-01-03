Wage Increase for 2020 Census Workers

January 2, 2020 — With less than three months until the national kick-off of the 2020 Census, the U.S. Census Bureau has announced it will boost hourly wages from $21.00 to $23.50 per hour for available census positions in the Hartford and New Haven, CT Area Census Offices (ACO). The pay rate increase is effective Monday, January 6 for thousands of part-time enumerator positions needed to conduct a complete and accurate count. The Hartford ACO also consists of workers from Tolland, Windham, and New London counties. The New Haven ACO also includes those working in Middlesex County. Interested candidates can learn more and apply today at 2020census.gov/jobs.

The pay rate increase was instituted to attract more qualified candidates to conduct door-to-door enumeration for the 2020 Census in familiar neighborhoods starting this spring.

To apply, residents must possess the following qualifications:

Be at least 18 years old

Have a valid Social Security number

Be a U.S. citizen*

Have a valid email address

Be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption, if you are a male born after Dec. 31, 1959

The 2020 Census Jobs website allows applicants to apply for a range of positions, including census takers, recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, clerks, census field supervisors and other positions by completing a single application online. Census jobs offer flexible work hours, including daytime, evenings and weekends, paid training, and travel reimbursement. The Census jobs are a great way for seasonal workers, students, retirees and workers in the gig economy to line up spring and summer employment opportunities.

Applicants will be placed in an applicant pool for 2020 Census positions in which they qualify for as jobs become available in their area. Applications will remain active and updateable throughout the 2020 Census recruiting and hiring period. For more information, contact 1-855-JOB-2020 and select option three. Applicants may also contact the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339. For more information, please visit 2020 Census Jobs page or the Census Bureau’s Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages.