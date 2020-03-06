PillowTalk: "Mom Dragged Me Down To The Mall"

Chris and Nancy from Chicopee, MA were high school sweethearts. They dated for a while back at Belchertown High.

They went their separate ways due in part because Chris went to vocational school for two or three years. When that was over, Chris came back to town. Chris' mom knew that a special girl was working at the mall who was perfect for her son. One day without saying anything, Chris' mom intentionally steered Chris back to the mall and you'll never guess who was working there.

If you said, "Nancy" then you are correct. Chris loves Nancy very much and says, "It has been 25 wonderful years" His song of choice for Nancy, Bed Of Roses by Bon Jovi.

