PillowTalk: "She Saved My Life"

Your love and romance in the air created lots of positive energy making for great dedications on Tuesday night. Congratulations to DJ and Vicki from Springfield. They will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary coming up on August 11th. DJ emphatically said, "She has saved my life". He loves her very much and requested a song by Barry Manilow.

Video of Weekend in New England (Live) Barry Manilow

Jake and Sarah were enjoying PillowTalk on their radio in the car driving through from Newton, MA. Jake loves Sarah and wanted to thank his wife of 12 years for sticking with him. He requested Patti Austin and James Ingram's classic duet.

Video of Patti Austin &amp; James Ingram - Baby Come To Me (1983)

Maddie from Rocky Hill called to tell me what a great time she had recently at Cirque du Soleil's Luzia in Hartford with Maddie's dad. Mike. Maddie told me she always has fun with her dad when they do things together and Maddie loves Mike. Only The Beatles will do.