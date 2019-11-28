PillowTalk: Coming Home For The Holiday

It's a special occasion this Thanksgiving weekend for Colin and Demetri. Colin used to live and work in Farmington, not far from the Lite 100.5 WRCH studios. Now Colin lives in Scotland. Scotland, the country of the United Kingdom, not Scotland, CT. So does Colin's friend Demetri It's Demetri's first time in CT and Colin is hosting. So who do they turn to to mark a special occasion? PillowTalk of course. Colin asked me to choose the song. The first thing that came to mind was dance or dancing. I wanted it to be spirited and celebratory. I decided on Blackmore's Rainbow and Chirstmas Eve, Colin wanted to thank Demitri for coming to visit and to let him know how special this first time visit is. I hope it's the beginning of a great Thanksgiving holiday.

Thanks for great calls from Al in Bristol who is anicipating his dark meat turkey leg at half time of football. Al likes his more traditional Christmas songs. We played one by Josh Groban and Charlotte Church.

Thanks also to Kathi who called from Simsbury with many kind words of thanks for all we do on PillowTalk. One of her favorites is by Dave Koz and Kenny Loggins.

Video of BLACKMORE&#039;S NIGHT - &quot;Christmas Eve&quot;

Video of Charlotte Church - ** The Prayer ** - featuring Josh Groban [HQ]