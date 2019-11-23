PillowTalk: A Friday Night Free-For-All

PillowTalk dedications came in from all directions for a variety of reasons on Friday night. They ranged from Jenelle from Hampden, MA playing a song by Bob Carlisle in memory of her Godmother Phyllis. Percy in North Haven playing a song for his long lost love Winnie from many years ago. Vanessa digging deeper for a Bobby Womack song from the early 1980's for her best friend in Middlebury.

Think about how much our lives and Ed Sheeran's life has changed since we were first introduced to him with his song The A Team. Matt from Farmington got to us via instant messenger on Facebook, And we pulled a song out of thin air for Gloria in Bristol who had the name of the group but not the name of the song.

Video of Bob Carlisle - Butterfly Kisses (Country Version)

Video of Genesis - Hold On My Heart (Official Music Video)

Video of If You Think You&#039;re Lonely Now

Video of Ed Sheeran - The A Team [Official Video]