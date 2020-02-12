PillowTalk:"Every Year It's Like It's Happening Again."

February 11th is a very special night for PillowTalk listener, Karen from West Haven. Karen can't put her finger on why, but she has always loved the music of Barry Manilow.

Eleven years ago on February 11, 2009 Karen was attending a Barry Manilow concert at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI. She got the chance to dance with Barry on stage during one of his songs.

Karen writes, "Every year on the date that it happened, it is like it is happening all over again. Except for having my children, and the birth of my grandson, this is one of the most exciting moments of my life. Magical date: February 11, 2009… Time: 9:17 PM. 1:57 seconds of my life that I will always remember. To dance with someone whose music you’ve admired and enjoyed most of your life… To meet that person… Is absolutely an amazing experience.

So tonight, at exactly 9:17pm, we played Ready To Take A Chance Again by Barry Manilow to help Karen celebrate a special memory.